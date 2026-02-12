Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 8,131 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $413,335,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 34.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $1,435.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,233.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,022.55. The firm has a market cap of $564.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.89. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,493.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Grupo Santander cut ASML to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

