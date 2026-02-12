iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA Stock Position Raised by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 702,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,166 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 110,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year. QLTA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

