Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$346.00 to C$354.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$312.00 to C$318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$317.00 to C$320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$339.00 to C$318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$316.82.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC traded down C$6.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$256.80. The stock had a trading volume of 413,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,413. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$272.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$273.80. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$244.01 and a one year high of C$317.35. The stock has a market cap of C$45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.07.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.45 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 16.1721014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

