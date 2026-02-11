Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $38.65. 120,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,845. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 964.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.17%.The company had revenue of $313.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $304,689.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,532.60. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 42.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 109,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 33.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company’s offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell’s analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

