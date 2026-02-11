IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Releases Earnings Results

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. IHI had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%.

IHI Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS IHICY opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. IHI has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76.

Get IHI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IHI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of IHI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About IHI

(Get Free Report)

IHI Corporation (OTCMKTS: IHICY) is a Japanese engineering and industrial conglomerate originally known as Ishikawajima?Harima Heavy Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of heavy machinery, equipment and integrated systems for industrial and infrastructure markets. Its securities are available to international investors through American depositary receipts that trade over the counter under the symbol IHICY.

IHI’s principal activities span several sectors, including aerospace, energy and industrial machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.