RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore set a $275.00 price objective on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.88.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets reinforce upside expectations (Sanford C. Bernstein raised its target to $285; other outlets bumped targets to the mid?$200s), supporting investor confidence. Bernstein Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets reinforce upside expectations (Sanford C. Bernstein raised its target to $285; other outlets bumped targets to the mid?$200s), supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Industry and fundamentals view: commentary highlights strong AI/memory-driven demand, solid margins and $5B?plus quarter potential — arguments used to justify a premium multiple. High P/E: Justified Premium or Too Pricey?

Industry and fundamentals view: commentary highlights strong AI/memory-driven demand, solid margins and $5B?plus quarter potential — arguments used to justify a premium multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Technical signal: LRCX recently crossed above its 20?day moving average, which can attract momentum traders but is a short?term indicator. 20-Day Moving Average Crossover

Technical signal: LRCX recently crossed above its 20?day moving average, which can attract momentum traders but is a short?term indicator. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares (~$7.9M), trimming his stake — a signal that can trigger short?term investor caution even if not unusual for insiders to diversify. Director Sells 35,000 Shares

Insider selling: Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares (~$7.9M), trimming his stake — a signal that can trigger short?term investor caution even if not unusual for insiders to diversify. Negative Sentiment: Leadership/strategic concern: reporting on a leadership shift and the CEA?Leti alliance prompted questions about whether recent multiple expansion is fully justified, creating valuation uncertainty for some investors. Leadership Shift And CEA Leti Alliance

Leadership/strategic concern: reporting on a leadership shift and the CEA?Leti alliance prompted questions about whether recent multiple expansion is fully justified, creating valuation uncertainty for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Options flow: unusually large put buying (roughly +112% vs. average) indicates elevated hedging or bearish positioning, which can amplify downside pressure in the near term.

Lam Research stock opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $251.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $282.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

