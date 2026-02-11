Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.33 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 23760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CMPGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Compass Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Compass Group is a UK-based multinational company that specializes in contract foodservice and support services for corporate, education, healthcare, sports and leisure, defense, and remote-site clients. The company delivers on-site catering, concession and hospitality services, vending, and retail food offerings, drawing on a portfolio of operating units and local brands to tailor services to client needs. Its business model focuses on delivering food and related services under long-term contracts for institutions and organizations rather than direct retail food sales.
Beyond core catering, Compass Group offers a range of integrated support services including facilities management, cleaning, waste management, catering technology, and workforce management solutions.
