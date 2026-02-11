Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 85.3% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,975 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the January 15th total of 54,105 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,295 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 37,295 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMU. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

