309,175 Shares in Barrick Mining Corporation $B Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 309,175 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,000. Barrick Mining accounts for approximately 1.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $1,459,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,122,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $822,056,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth $386,328,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Barrick Mining by 316.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,287,558 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $601,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891,886 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Atb Cormark Cm upgraded Barrick Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Barrick Mining Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE B opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Featured Stories

