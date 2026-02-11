Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
NVO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Hims & Hers pulled its compounded semaglutide offering after FDA scrutiny and Novo’s legal threats, removing an immediate self-pay price competitor and giving short-term relief to Novo’s pricing outlook. Novo Nordisk Rallies 3.6% as Hims & Hers Pulls Compounded Semaglutide
- Positive Sentiment: Novo launched a share repurchase programme (part of a DKK 15bn plan) which supports the stock via buybacks and signals capital-allocation flexibility. Novo Nordisk A/S – share repurchase programme
- Positive Sentiment: Novo’s patent lawsuit against Hims & Hers escalates enforcement of its Wegovy patents — this defends pricing and market share if courts or settlements curb copycat offerings. Novo Nordisk opens new front with patent suit over Hims’ Wegovy copies
- Neutral Sentiment: Insiders and executives reported transactions in company shares (regulatory disclosure) — note for governance/positioning but not necessarily directional. Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
- Neutral Sentiment: Market interest and coverage remain high (trending stories and analyst notes), so volatility is likely to continue while investors digest guidance and legal outcomes. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is a Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: The FDA told Novo that a TV ad for its Wegovy pill included “false or misleading” claims, raising regulatory risk and potential limits on promotional activities. FDA says Novo’s obesity pill TV Ad is false or misleading
- Negative Sentiment: Weak 2026 guidance and a pronounced slowdown in EPS growth prompted a large re-rating and technical/downgrade commentary suggesting deeper downside risk; some technical analysts flag support much lower than current levels. Novo Nordisk: How Low Is Too Low? (Downgrade, Technical Analysis)
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts (e.g., BofA) have cut EPS forecasts and trimmed price targets after the weak outlook, which increases downside pressure until guidance visibility improves. Where is Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Headed?
Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.
The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.
