Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $17.63 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.81. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $76.08.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

