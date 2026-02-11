Q3 Earnings Forecast for BWEN Issued By HC Wainwright

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Broadwind Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadwind Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million.

BWEN has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadwind Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Broadwind Energy has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Broadwind Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 502,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company’s offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.

The company operates through two principal segments.

