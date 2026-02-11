Q3 Earnings Forecast for BWEN Issued By HC Wainwright

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Broadwind Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadwind Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.
Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadwind Energy
Broadwind Energy Trading Down 0.8%
NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Broadwind Energy has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Trading of Broadwind Energy
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Broadwind Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 502,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Broadwind Energy
Broadwind Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company’s offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.
The company operates through two principal segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadwind Energy
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.