Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Post (POST)

Post (NYSE: POST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2026 – Post had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Post had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Post was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2026 – Post was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2026 – Post was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

1/22/2026 – Post was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

12/29/2025 – Post had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Post had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Post had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $798,226.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,002.83. This represents a 24.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $160,312.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,230.29. The trade was a 12.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company’s principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

