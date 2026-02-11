RFG Advisory LLC Sells 916 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,288,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $748.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $756.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $741.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $806.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

