Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,093 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.4% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,901 shares of company stock valued at $284,069,237. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $340.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.28.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

