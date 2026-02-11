SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 94.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908,391 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDW opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.