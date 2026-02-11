EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Short Interest Update

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 502 shares, an increase of 25,000.0% from the January 15th total of 2 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EverGen Infrastructure Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EVGIF opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. EverGen Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33.
About EverGen Infrastructure
