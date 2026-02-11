EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Short Interest Update

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 502 shares, an increase of 25,000.0% from the January 15th total of 2 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EverGen Infrastructure Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EVGIF opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. EverGen Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33.

Get EverGen Infrastructure alerts:

About EverGen Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas (RNG), waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada and North America. It operates through RNG production; and Organic Waste and Composting segments. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

Receive News & Ratings for EverGen Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverGen Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.