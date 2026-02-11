GK Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,186 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

GK Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 3.6% of GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after buying an additional 2,162,615 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 941.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,258,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,031 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 3,814,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,264 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPST opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 482.61%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

