Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 2.4% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 89,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Teleflex by 76.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 113.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.20. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $180.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Teleflex from $139.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

