Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $821,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,822,000 after purchasing an additional 415,982 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 24,625.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,913,000 after purchasing an additional 342,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,723,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,607,453,000 after buying an additional 335,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,220,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,980,000 after buying an additional 185,416 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,083.58. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $293.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $295.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

