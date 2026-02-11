Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) & GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Head to Head Survey

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenPower Motor -105.06% N/A -47.41% Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for GreenPower Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenPower Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 2 0 0 1.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

1.7% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

GreenPower Motor has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Polestar Automotive Holding UK”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenPower Motor $19.85 million 0.15 -$18.66 million ($5.58) -0.18 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.03 billion 0.66 -$2.05 billion ($19.51) -0.96

GreenPower Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Polestar Automotive Holding UK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenPower Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GreenPower Motor beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

