Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IOVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,607,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,062 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 136,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,991,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,337 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of tumor?infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, lifileucel (formerly LN?144), is an autologous TIL therapy in late?stage clinical development for patients with advanced melanoma. Iovance’s pipeline also includes next?generation TIL programs such as LN?145 for cervical and other human papillomavirus (HPV)?related cancers, as well as exploratory studies in head and neck, non?small cell lung, gastric and other solid tumor indications.

Iovance’s TIL platform harnesses a patient’s own immune system by isolating, expanding and reinfusing tumor?reactive lymphocytes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.