Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 60829172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.
KD has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kyndryl from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna set a $35.00 target price on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.
- Positive Sentiment: Company highlights and liquidity cushion: Kyndryl reported Q3 results showing revenue growth in its Kyndryl Consult business and stated adjusted metrics; Seeking Alpha and other writeups note the company still holds meaningful cash and liquidity that could help navigate the near?term stress. Looking At Kyndryl After A 50%+ Drop
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves are mixed — some firms reaffirmed coverage while others cut ratings/targets; expect divergent views as more disclosure arrives. Finviz / The Fly coverage of analyst actions
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the company’s Q3 earnings materials and call transcript for management commentary on guidance and cash flow drivers. Kyndryl 2026 Q3 Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Delayed filing and internal control concerns: Kyndryl said it will not timely file its quarterly Form 10?Q and flagged anticipated material weaknesses in internal controls for multiple periods — a primary driver of the severe sell?off. Kyndryl delays quarterly filing, flags financial reporting concerns (Reuters)
- Negative Sentiment: Senior finance and legal departures: The CFO and General Counsel left effective immediately amid the accounting review, increasing uncertainty about near?term remediation and reporting. Kyndryl Finance Chief Wyshner Leaves Amid Accounting Review (WSJ)
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread securities investigations: Multiple law firms have opened claims/investigations and are soliciting shareholders after the disclosures; this raises the potential for litigation costs and distractions. Kyndryl Shares Crater Amid Late Filing … – Hagens Berman (Business Wire)
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and guidance cut: The company missed Q3 EPS and revenue estimates and trimmed FY revenue guidance, compounding concerns about operating performance and free cash flow. KYNDRYL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2026 RESULTS (PR Newswire)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Kyndryl by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 192.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 3,220.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Stock Up 4.9%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is a global managed infrastructure services provider formed in November 2021 through the spin-off of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes critical information technology systems for enterprises worldwide. Kyndryl’s core offerings include cloud migration and management, network and edge computing solutions, digital workplace services and IT resiliency and security capabilities.
With a workforce of approximately 90,000 professionals and operations in more than 60 countries, Kyndryl serves clients across a broad range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and retail.
