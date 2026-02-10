Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. Insperity had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 1.690-2.720 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Insperity’s conference call:

Reported Q4 results included an adjusted EPS of -$0.60 and adjusted EBITDA of -$13M (or -$11M excluding a $2.8M sales-office consolidation charge), and paid worksite employees ended at 312,377, slightly below management’s forecast due to client net hiring volatility.

2026 guidance targets material profitability recovery: average paid worksite employees guidance of -1.5% to +1.5% , full-year Adjusted EBITDA $170M–$230M and Adjusted EPS $1.69–$2.72 (Q1 Adjusted EPS $1.03–$1.50); the board will exclude a $9M restructuring charge from adjusted metrics.

Management is pursuing margin-recovery levers — higher pricing (average increases "in the teens"), stricter client selection, and a renegotiated UnitedHealthcare contract (pooling cut to $500k) — but warns healthcare claim trends remain elevated and ~60% of clients still face renewals this year.

HRScale (Insperity's Workday joint solution) is entering beta with payroll live expected April 1 and management expects about 6,000–8,000 paid worksite employees on HRScale by year-end , positioning a larger TAM and potential revenue/retention benefits in 2027 and beyond.

Cost actions include a right-sizing removing ~4% of non-sales headcount, a one-time $9M restructuring charge, and expected ~$20M operating expense savings in 2026, while Q4 op expenses were down 6% year-over-year.

Insperity Stock Down 8.2%

NSP traded down $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 101.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 521.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $62.00 price objective on Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $48.25.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Insperity by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,963,000 after acquiring an additional 859,326 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 75.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 39.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 860,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,313,000 after purchasing an additional 244,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Insperity by 118.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 71,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

