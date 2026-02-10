Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Short Interest Update

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 252,500 shares, a growth of 818.2% from the January 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Wildpack Beverage Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDPF traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.00. 15,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,020. Wildpack Beverage has a 12 month low of C$0.00 and a 12 month high of C$0.01.
About Wildpack Beverage
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wildpack Beverage
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- They just tried to kill gold
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Receive News & Ratings for Wildpack Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildpack Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.