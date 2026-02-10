Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Short Interest Update

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 252,500 shares, a growth of 818.2% from the January 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wildpack Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDPF traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.00. 15,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,020. Wildpack Beverage has a 12 month low of C$0.00 and a 12 month high of C$0.01.

Get Wildpack Beverage alerts:

About Wildpack Beverage

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Wildpack Beverage Inc engages in filling, decorating, and brokering of aluminum cans in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Filling, Decorating, Brokering, and Corporate segments. The company offers can sleeving and labelling; beverage co-packing; can packaging products, such as brite cans, can ends, printed cans, paktech carriers, and case trays; and private label packaging services. It is also involved in brokering of packaging materials, and printing labels and sleeves; and provision of graphic design, warehousing, packaging engineering support, logistics, and material selection consultation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Wildpack Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildpack Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.