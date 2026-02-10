Head to Head Contrast: Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) versus Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) and Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Aisin Seiki’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing 3.40% 22.99% 10.52% Aisin Seiki 3.26% 7.21% 3.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Modine Manufacturing and Aisin Seiki, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 1 4 1 3.00 Aisin Seiki 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $213.25, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. Given Modine Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Modine Manufacturing is more favorable than Aisin Seiki.

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Aisin Seiki”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $2.87 billion 4.04 $184.00 million $1.80 122.26 Aisin Seiki $32.15 billion 0.39 $699.31 million $1.46 11.30

Aisin Seiki has higher revenue and earnings than Modine Manufacturing. Aisin Seiki is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modine Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aisin Seiki has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Aisin Seiki on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers. It also provides data center products consisting of IT cooling solutions, including precision air conditioning units for data center applications; computer room air conditioning and handler units; hybrid fan coils; fan walls; chillers; condensers; condensing units; and liquid cooling solutions for high-density computing, as well as replacement parts, maintenance service and control solutions for existing equipment and new building management controls and systems. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, such as radiators, condensers, engine cooling modules, charge air coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; cooling module generator sets; aluminum and stainless steel engine oil coolers, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, liquid charge air coolers, transmission and retarder oil coolers, and chillers; battery thermal management systems, electronics cooling packages, battery chillers, battery cooling plates, coolers and casings for electronics cooling, and coolers for electric axles; and coatings products and application services. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

About Aisin Seiki

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products. The company also offers energy solutions comprising ENE·FARM, a system that generates electricity by extracting hydrogen from gas; gas heat pump air conditioners; warm water shower toilet seats; and peltier modules that are thermoelectric conversion devices, which function as heat pumps by sending direct current. In addition, it provides ILY-Ai, a multifunctional personal shopping mobility product for various user needs; fiber laser; and audio equipment. Aisin Corporation was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

