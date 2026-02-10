Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.63), FiscalAI reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of ADC stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,109. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 183.63%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $34,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,371.20. The trade was a 2.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 159,855 shares in the company, valued at $11,296,952.85. This trade represents a 17.67% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $2,813,680 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 176.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 38.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.50 price objective on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

