Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock remained flat at $13.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 78,335,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,100,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.66. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Ford Motor News Summary

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

