Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% on Tuesday after DA Davidson upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson now has a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oracle traded as high as $165.39 and last traded at $159.78. 39,779,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 28,332,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.59.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore increased their target price on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle News Roundup

In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,030 shares in the company, valued at $27,728,655.60. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

