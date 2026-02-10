Best Biotech Stocks To Watch Now – February 10th

Danaher, Evommune, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Medpace, Moderna, argenex, and Abpro are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, manufacture, or provide technologies for biological products and therapies, including drugs, diagnostics, and gene or cell therapies. For investors, they tend to be high-risk, high-reward investments with long development timelines and volatility driven largely by clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and partnership or funding announcements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Evommune (EVMN)

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies that target key drivers of chronic inflammatory diseases, with initial clinical development programs focusing on chronic spontaneous urticaria (“CSU”), atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and ulcerative colitis (“UC”). Chronic inflammation is a significant healthcare problem in the world, substantially impacting patients’ quality of life and leading to life-threatening conditions.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Medpace (MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

argenex (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Abpro (ABP)

Abpro Holdings Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s mission is to improve the lives of mankind facing severe and life-threatening diseases with next-generation antibody therapies. Abpro Holdings Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II, is based in WOBURN, Mass.

