Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD):

1/30/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $114.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $153.00 to $159.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/13/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

1/13/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2026 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Gilead Sciences was given a new $135.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2025 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 150,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,709,027.93. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,596.60. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,037 shares of company stock worth $50,731,512. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

