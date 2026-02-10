Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD):
- 1/30/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $114.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/22/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/20/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $153.00 to $159.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/13/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 1/13/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/3/2026 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Gilead Sciences was given a new $135.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2025 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/12/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 150,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,709,027.93. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,596.60. This trade represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,037 shares of company stock worth $50,731,512. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.
