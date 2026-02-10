Versor Investments LP Acquires 9,262 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Viking were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Viking in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viking from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Viking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Viking from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viking from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Viking Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Viking had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 716.92%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

