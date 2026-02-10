WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.42), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. WESCO International updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.500-16.500 EPS.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $301.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $125.21 and a 52-week high of $319.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.54 and its 200 day moving average is $242.21.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $573,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in WESCO International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value?added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

