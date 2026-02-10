Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.2 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMTM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amentum from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amentum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE AMTM opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. Amentum has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.11.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Amentum had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amentum by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,116,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,594 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the second quarter worth $32,576,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amentum by 1,128.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,135,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amentum by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,117,000 after purchasing an additional 501,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at $9,988,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

