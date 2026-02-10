Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 125.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PGY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Pagaya Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Pagaya Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pagaya Technologies had a positive return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 15.32%.The business had revenue of $334.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $224,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,873.88. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $90,695.55. Following the sale, the president directly owned 129,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,378.14. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,256 shares of company stock valued at $547,198. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and improving profitability — Pagaya reported $0.80 EPS vs. a $0.75 consensus and highlighted strong return on equity; this supports the thesis that unit economics and profitability metrics are improving. Read More.

Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to the credit and asset management industries. Through its proprietary data-driven platform, Pagaya analyzes vast datasets from consumer credit portfolios to build predictive risk models, enabling institutional investors to gain access to alternative credit products. The company’s solutions streamline underwriting, optimize portfolio construction and facilitate the efficient securitization of consumer loans, credit card receivables and other asset classes.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.

