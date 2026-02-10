Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 77,853 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,853 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $50,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 470,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,567,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 351.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 96,163 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $146.76 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

