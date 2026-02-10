Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK is Means Investment CO. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $39,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $397.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $410.11 and its 200 day moving average is $402.43. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $426.80.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

