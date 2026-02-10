Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,119 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 83.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,515. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 109.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Evercore lifted their price target on Aptiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aptiv from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

About Aptiv

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

