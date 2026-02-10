ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 18,375 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,375 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $51,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 378.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,818,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,035 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 5,899 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.30, for a total value of $1,045,892.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 51,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,554.50. The trade was a 10.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 28,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $5,116,803.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,206,681.51. This trade represents a 33.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,246 shares of company stock worth $11,536,394. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.8%

ENSG opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.63.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

