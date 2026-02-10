Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.10. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.1014, with a volume of 356,096 shares changing hands.

Liquidmetal Technologies Trading Down 6.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc is a development-stage materials engineering company specializing in the design, development and licensing of proprietary bulk amorphous metal alloys known under the trademark “Liquidmetal.” These amorphous alloys exhibit a unique combination of high strength, elasticity and corrosion resistance, which the company says can outperform traditional crystalline metals in a variety of applications.

The company’s core business model centers on patented intellectual property, process technology and alloy formulations for injection molding of amorphous metals.

