Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 575.17 and traded as low as GBX 473.32. Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 485.80, with a volume of 4,373,163 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 924 to GBX 880 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 830 to GBX 665 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 725.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 575.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 704.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

