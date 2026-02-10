InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.91 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 492207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

InnovAge Stock Up 4.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.57.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holdings, Inc, trading under the ticker INNV on the OTC Markets, is a specialized health care services company focused on delivering comprehensive geriatric care through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). The company’s model is designed to provide integrated medical and social services for seniors who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, with an emphasis on allowing participants to remain in their homes and communities for as long as possible.

InnovAge’s core offerings include primary medical care, prescription drug coverage, rehabilitative therapies, transportation, nutritional counseling and home-based support services.

