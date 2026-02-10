Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Abtech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ABHD – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as low as $1.08. Abtech shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 500 shares.

Abtech Trading Up 2.9%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

About Abtech

Abtech Environmental Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABHD) is a South Africa–based provider of water and wastewater treatment solutions, serving municipal and industrial clients. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing and implementing treatment systems that address a wide range of contaminant removal processes, including chemical dosing, biological treatment, advanced oxidation and membrane separation. Abtech’s integrated approach combines engineering design, equipment manufacturing and ongoing operations management to deliver turnkey solutions tailored to client specifications.

Core offerings include packaged wastewater treatment plants, chemical treatment programs and on-site operations and maintenance services.

