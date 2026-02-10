Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 453.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 744.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $847,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,038.21. This trade represents a 14.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rita J. Balice-Gordon sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $171,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,141.87. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.64.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.
The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.
