Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading 25% Higher – Time to Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 1,905,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 553,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market cap of C$28.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.06.
Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
