Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading 100% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report) rose 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 129,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 56,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Portofino Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
About Portofino Resources
Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.
