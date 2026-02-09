Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $263.98 and last traded at $261.40, with a volume of 40699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Standex International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.33.

Standex International Trading Up 1.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $221.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy L. Nemeth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.00 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,555. The trade was a 30.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $223,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,167.99. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Standex International by 72.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

