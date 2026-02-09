Ordinals (ORDI) Price Reaches $2.81 on Major Exchanges

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for approximately $2.81 or 0.00003985 BTC on exchanges. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $58.91 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,389.66 or 0.99993194 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,165.96 or 0.99426752 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 2.83594354 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $11,853,142.24 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

