JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEMGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.4916 and last traded at $69.51, with a volume of 225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.1570.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.9431 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,518,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 179,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 87,123 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,310,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

