JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.4916 and last traded at $69.51, with a volume of 225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.1570.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 5.7%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.59.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.9431 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,518,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 179,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 87,123 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,310,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

