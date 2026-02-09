JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.4916 and last traded at $69.51, with a volume of 225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.1570.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 5.7%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.59.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.9431 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
