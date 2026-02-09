Bitcicoin (BITCI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcicoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and $2.90 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,417.42 or 0.99788221 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,165.96 or 0.99426752 BTC.
Bitcicoin Coin Profile
Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcicoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
